No. 10 Washington routs Boise State, 56-19

Michael Penix Jr. launched his Heisman campaign by throwing for 450 yards and five touchdowns as No. 10 Washington defeated visiting Boise State 56-19 Saturday afternoon in Seattle in the season opener for both schools.

Jalen McMillan caught two TD passes and scored on a 19-yard run out of the wildcat formation on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Huskies amassed 568 yards of total offense.

Advertisement

Boise State's Taylen Green was 19-of-39 passing for 244 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Broncos' George Holani, who has twice rushed for 1,000 yards in a season, totaled 51 yards on 10 carries. Ashton Jeanty rushed 10 times for 44 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 109 yards and a score.

Boise State had one of the top 15 defenses statistically in the country last season but couldn't contain Penix, who completed 29 of 40 passes.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Huskies took a 28-12 lead at the half as Penix threw touchdown passes of 7 and 38 yards to McMillan, 44 yards to Ja'Lynn Polk and 20 yards to Jack Westover.

The Broncos opened the scoring as Jeanty tallied on a 7-yard run. The extra point failed.

Advertisement

Penix hit McMillan on a 7-yard slant as the Huskies took a 7-6 lead.

The Broncos responded with Jonah Dalmas' 39-yard field goal before the Huskies scored 21 unanswered points, with two touchdowns coming on deep balls down the middle and the other on a delayed screen pass to tight end Westover.

Advertisement

Dalmas kicked a 34-yard field goal with two seconds left before the intermission.

The Broncos scored on the opening possession of the second half as Jeanty took a screen pass and tight-roped his way 50 yards down the left sideline to pull within 28-19.

Advertisement

Washington went 81 yards in four plays to restore its 16-point edge, with Penix lobbing a 5-yard TD pass to Rome Odunze. The touchdown came one play after a 50-yard reception by Polk.

McMillian's rushing touchdown, a 1-yard plunge by Mississippi State transfer running back Dillon Johnson, and a 31-yard scoring strike by backup quarterback Dylan Morris capped the scoring.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media