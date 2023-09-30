No. 14 Oklahoma scores 29 unanswered to rout Iowa St.

Dillon Gabriel threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more as No. 14 Oklahoma beat visiting Iowa State 50-20 on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) scored the last 29 points of the game after Iowa State cut it to a one-point game early in the second quarter.

It was the most passing yards given up by the Cyclones (2-3, 1-1) in nearly two years.

Jalil Farooq led the Sooners with five catches for 81 yards.

The Sooners led 21-10 after the first quarter thanks to a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown by Billy Bowman, Gabriel's first rushing touchdown, and a 39-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Nic Anderson.

But the Cyclones came back over the next six minutes, pulling to within one on Chase Contreraz's 48-yard field goal at 9:06 before halftime.

From there, though, the Sooners took control.

Gabriel hit Farooq for a 49-yard gain to set up his own 6-yard touchdown run, then Peyton Bowen's blocked punt resulted in a safety to stretch the lead.

Oklahoma followed that up with a field goal and then Gabriel hit Drake Stoops for a touchdown in the final seconds of the second quarter to send the Sooners into halftime up 40-20.

Stoops' touchdown was set up by Gentry Williams' interception — Oklahoma's 10th of the season.

Then Oklahoma kept it going coming out of halftime, as Gabriel hit Jayden Gibson for a 41-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 47-20 and make Gabriel the first 300-yard passer against Iowa State since late in the 2021 season.

Rocco Becht finished 15 of 33 for 188 yards and two touchdowns — with two interceptions — for the Cyclones. More than half of those yards — 118 — came on his two touchdown passes.

After posting 270 yards in the first half, Iowa State managed just 82 yards of offense in the second half — only 29 on the ground.

Oklahoma outgained the Cyclones 523-352 overall.

Jayden Higgins, who scored on a 67-yard reception, led Iowa State with three catches for 91 yards.

—Field Level Media