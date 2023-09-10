No. 16 Oregon State dominates UC Davis, 55-7

DJ Uiagalelei threw two-first half touchdown passes and ran for another score to spur No. 16 Oregon State to a 55-7 victory over UC Davis on Saturday evening in Corvallis, Ore.

Uiagalelei, making his home debut after transferring from Clemson this offseason, completed 8 of 13 passes for 107 yards as the Beavers built a 38-0 halftime lead, allowing him to remain on sidelines as freshman Aidan Chiles continued the rout.

Damien Martinez contributed 104 rushing yards on seven carries, scoring on a 64-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage for Oregon State (2-0).

Silas Bolden caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a punt 65 yards for another score.

UC Davis running back Lan Larison rushed for 58 yards on 15 carries. He also completed his only pass attempt out of the Wildcat formation for 12 yards.

Miles Hastings was limited to 51 passing yards for the Aggies (1-1), completing 12 of 22 attempts with an interception.

Larison had a 38-yard run on the opening drive of the game, but Oregon State linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold intercepted a tipped pass on the next play.

Martinez then broke loose for his 64-yard touchdown run to give Oregon State a 7-0 lead with 12:09 left in the first quarter.

Three plays after a 45-yard run by Martinez put the ball at the UC Davis 3-yard line, Uiagalelei ran into the end zone from the shotgun formation to stretch the lead to 14-0.

The Beavers made it 21-0 on the first play of the second quarter when Uiagalelei found Rweha Munyagi Jr. in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown.

Bolden, who was returning punts because Anthony Gould was out with an undisclosed injury, scored on his return to make it 28-0 with 12:29 left in the first half.

Uiagalelei found Bolden for a short completion, and Bolden beat his defenders to the pylon to stretch the lead to 35-0 with 5:30 remaining in the half.

Atticus Sappington booted field goals late in the first half and early in the second to make it 41-0.

Chiles threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Riley Sharp with 3:53 left in the third for a 48-0 lead. Chiles later scored on a 1-yard run to make it 55-0 with 9:41 remaining in the game.

UC Davis avoided the shutout when backup quarterback Grant Harper tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Hutton with 5:06 left.

—Field Level Media