No. 16 Oregon State too much for San Diego St., 26-9

D.J. Uiagalelei passed for 284 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score, and No. 16 Oregon State held on for a 26-9 win over San Diego State on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

Anthony Gould had three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown for Oregon State (3-0), which remained unbeaten as it heads into conference play. Damien Martinez had 15 carries for 102 yards on the ground to lead the Beavers.

Advertisement

Jalen Mayden completed 20 of 32 passes for 256 yards and an interception for San Diego State (2-2). Jaylon Armstead scored the Aztecs' lone touchdown and finished with 11 carries for 48 yards.

Uiagalelei gave the Beavers some breathing room on a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 7:40 left in the third quarter. That increased Oregon State's lead to 19-3.

Advertisement Advertisement

San Diego State cut the deficit to 19-9 on Armstead's 6-yard rushing touchdown with 9:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was the second touchdown of the season for Armstead.

The Beavers answered on a big-play touchdown 13 seconds later. Uiagalelei flipped a short pass to Gould, who weaved through the secondary and sprinted down the field for a 75-yard touchdown with 8:48 to go.

Advertisement

Oregon State opened the scoring on a 48-yard field goal by Atticus Sappington with 7:57 to go in the first quarter.

Sappington struck again, this time from 44 yards, to make it 6-0 in favor of the Beavers with 13:36 left in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Oregon State increased its lead to 12-0 on a trick play with 8:32 to go in the second quarter. Uiagalelei rolled toward his right, stopped and lofted a backward pass across the field to offensive lineman Joshua Gray, who caught the ball and rumbled in for a 3-yard score. The play was marked as a rushing touchdown because Gray caught the pass behind Uiagalelei.

The Beavers went for a two-point conversion but Uiagalelei was stopped on a rush attempt.

Advertisement

San Diego State pulled within 12-3 on a field goal in the final minute of the half. Jack Browning connected on a 52-yard kick with 44 seconds to go.

—Field Level Media