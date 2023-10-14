No. 2 Michigan destroys Indiana

J.J. McCarthy passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns and No. 2 Michigan pounded Indiana 52-7 at soggy Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday afternoon.

McCarthy completed 14 of 17 passes for Michigan (7-0, 4-0), while Blake Corum gained 52 rushing yards on 13 carries and scored twice. Colston Loveland caught three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

Michigan has won 27 of the last 28 meetings with Indiana (2-4, 0-3).

Jaylin Lucas caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown for the Hoosiers.

Michigan scored three second-quarter touchdowns to take a 21-7 halftime advantage.

Advertisement

The Hoosiers dominated the first quarter, as McCarthy was sacked three times. Indiana's offense used some trickery to strike first.

Advertisement

Brendan Sorsby tossed a lateral to wide receiver Donaven McCulley, who found Lucas wide open along the left side for a 44-yard score.

Advertisement

Michigan answered with a 77-yard drive that Corum completed with a 1-yard plunge with 11:19 remaining in the half. McCarthy completed four passes of 13 yards or more during the drive.

McCarthy led the Wolverines down the field on an 87-yard drive to give them the lead. On 4th-and-goal, he found Roman Wilson wide open in the end zone with 3:24 remaining in the half. Tyler Morris had receptions of 23 and 14 yards during that possession.

Advertisement

Corum's second 1-yard scoring run came with 11 seconds left in the half. That 46-yard drive was set up by McCarthy's 16-yard pass to Donovan Edwards.

McCarthy used his feet and arm to deliver the Wolverines' fourth touchdown early in the second half. He scrambled to his right and found Loveland wide open at the Indiana 30. Loveland raced untouched into the end zone for a 28-7 lead.

Advertisement

McCarthy connected with freshman Semaj Morgan on a 7-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-7 midway through the third quarter.

James Turner made a 28-yard field goal following a Hoosiers turnover to extend the Wolverines' lead to 31 points.

Advertisement

Edwards scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth.

—Field Level Media