No. 23 Texas A&M cruises to 52-10 win over New Mexico

Conner Weigman threw for 236 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 23 Texas A&M to a 52-10 season-opening home rout over New Mexico on Saturday.

Evan Stewart caught eight passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns to flank Weigman for the Aggies.

Weigman completed 12-of-16 passes for four touchdowns and 175 yards in the first half to help stake the Aggies to a 35-7 lead at halftime. He would finish 18-for-23.

Texas A&M opened the scoring with 5:00 remaining in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Weigman to Noah Thomas. The score capped off a seven-play, 85-yard drive for the Aggies.

Texas A&M then struck again early in the second quarter, taking a 14-0 lead with 14:53 remaining until halftime on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Weigman to Stewart.

The Lobos responded, cutting the Texas A&M lead to 14-7 with 10:32 left in the second quarter on a 27-yard touchdown run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt, which ended an 88-yard drive that took six plays.

On its next drive, Texas A&M restored its lead to 14 points, going up 21-7 with 8:03 to go until halftime on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Weigman to Thomas.

The Aggies then went up 28-7 with 5:30 left in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Le'Veon Moss, a score that was set up by a 44-yard punt return by Ainias Smith.

With 1:27 remaining until halftime, Weigman and Thomas connected for a third scoring play, this time a 9-yard touchdown pass to give the Aggies a 35-7 lead.

Weigman threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game — an 8-yard scoring pass to Stewart — with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter to give the Aggies a 42-10 lead.

Dylan Hopkins went 15-of-23 passing for 115 yards in defeat for New Mexico.

—Field Level Media