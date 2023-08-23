No. 3 seed Veronika Kudermetova upset in Cleveland

Unseeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain stunned No. 3 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals at Tennis in the Land in Cleveland.

Sorribes Tormo, who was ousted in the final qualifying round but made the tournament as a lucky loser, converted five of seven break points, compared to two of five by Kudermetova. Sorribes Tormo also won 26 of 39 first-service points (67 percent).

In the first set, Sorribes Tormo held a 3-0 lead, but Kudermetova battled back to take a 4-3 advantage. Sorribes Tormo rebounded to break Kudermetova twice to win the set.

No. 4 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia dispatched unseeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-6 (2), 6-3. Alexandrova won 73.8 percent (31 of 42) of her first-service points and collected six aces to just one for Sasnovich.

Unseeded Tatjana Maria of Germany reached the quarterfinals when fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine withdrew before the match. Maria will next face Canadian wild-card entrant Leylah Fernandez.

Sloan Stephens, the No. 9 seed, led 6-3, 3-0 against unseeded Mirra Andreeva of Russia when the match was interrupted by thunderstorms.

—Field Level Media