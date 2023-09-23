No. 4 Florida State survives in OT win at Clemson

Keon Coleman caught a 24-yard jump-ball touchdown pass in overtime as No. 4 Florida State beat Clemson 31-24 in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup in Clemson, S.C.

On second down, Coleman went up over Tigers cornerback Jeadyn Lukus and pulled in the game winner to put the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) ahead for the first time.

On fourth-and-2 on his team's OT series, Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik threw errantly on fourth down as (Clemson 2-2, 0-2) lost for the first time in eight meetings with FSU.

Tigers kicker Jonathan Weitz missed a tiebreaking 29-yard field goal inside the final two minutes of regulation

FSU's Jordan Travis went 21 of 37 for 289 yards including two scores to Coleman.

The Seminoles lead the series 21-15 and won for the first time in fives games at Clemson.

Klubnik was 25 of 38 for 283 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for one.

Will Shipley rushed for a score and caught one.

On its second possession, Clemson started at its 8-yard line then had to convert a fourth-and-1 at midfield during a drive that appeared to stall.

The 15-play, 79-yard drive, which moved down to the 10, ended with new kicker Weitz making his first career attempt, a 30-yarder, for a 3-0 lead at 1:47 left in the first quarter.

Clemson's next series was kept alive by an FSU holding penalty on a third-down pass play near the goal line. Klubnik then called his own number on a sneak and was shoved in from a yard out for a 10-0 advantage at 11:33 of the second quarter.

On the following possession, Travis got great protection on third-and-goal and zipped a 7-yard strike to Coleman all alone in the end zone at 5:10.

The Seminoles' first scoring drive traveled 75 yards in 13 plays and also included Travis converting fourth-and-1 at midfield.

After Shipley answered for the Tigers by ending a 71-yard drive with a 10-yard TD reception to push it to 17-7, Travis scored his 26th career rushing TD — a school record for a quarterback — on a sneak with 22 seconds left.

Three minutes into the second half, FSU tied it on Ryan Fitzgerald's 48-yard kick.

Shipley pulled Clemson ahead by tallying his first rushing TD this season on a 1-yard run with 3:32 left in the third quarter.

But FSU tied it at 24-all on a blitz when Kalen DeLoach jarred the ball loose then recovered it and rumbled 56 yards for the tie.

—Field Level Media