No. 7 Penn State overwhelms, runs away from No. 24 Iowa

Drew Allar threw for four touchdowns Saturday night and No. 7 Penn State limited No. 24 Iowa to 76 total yards and four first downs in a 31-0 Big Ten Conference blowout in University Park, Pa.

Allar overcame rainy, chilly conditions to complete 25 of 37 passes for 166 yards in an efficient, mistake-free performance. The Nittany Lions (4-0, 2-0) played a clean game with no turnovers and just four penalties for 45 yards.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes (3-1, 0-1) were just overwhelmed across the board. Cade McNamara completed only 5 of 14 passes for 42 yards and was sacked twice before being benched in the fourth quarter. The running game produced just 20 yards on 17 carries.

Still, it was just 10-0 at halftime before Penn State put the game away with a pair of lengthy touchdown drives in the third quarter. Allar found Tyler Warren for a 2-yard scoring strike at the end of the second half's opening drive that covered 75 yards and chewed up nearly seven minutes.

That duo hooked up again with 1:01 left in the period for a 7-yard touchdown that capped a 12-play march of 5:50. After the Nittany Lions recovered Iowa's third lost fumble of the night, Allar flipped a 3-yard strike to KeAndre Lambert-Smith with 12:19 remaining in the game.

The Hawkeyes had an opportunity to score first in the first quarter but Erick All fumbled at the end of a 12-yard connection from McNamara and Curtis Jacobs recovered at the Penn State 18. The Nittany Lions followed with a 17-play drive that resulted in Alex Felkins' 46-yard field goal with 1:35 left in the period.

With Iowa's offense completely stifled, Penn State started amassing huge advantages in time of possession and yardage. It paid off later in the half when Allar hit Khalil Dinkins for a 9-yard touchdown at the 9:17 mark on fourth-and-1.

After picking up first downs on each of their first two possessions, the Hawkeyes didn't manage their next one until Kamari Moulton's 5-yard run with 5:46 left in the game.

—Field Level Media