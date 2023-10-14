Noah Fifita helps Arizona overwhelm No. 19 Washington State

Noah Fifita passed for 342 yards and the Arizona defense forced three turnovers as the Wildcats got a breakthrough victory with a 44-6 upset of No. 19 Washington State on Saturday in Pullman, Wash.

The Cougars (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, but Arizona (4-3, 2-2) was in control after that. Fifita finished 34-of-43 passing with no interceptions while the defense clamped on Cameron Ward, who finished with 192 yards on 22 of 30 passing.

Jonah Coleman rushed for three touchdowns and also had a 69-yard reception to the WSU 1 that set up Arizona's first touchdown. The Wildcats, who had close calls against then-No. 7 Washington (31-24) and then-No. 9 Southern California (43-41 in triple overtime) during the past two weeks, outgained the Cougars 516-234.

Washington State, which was coming off a loss at UCLA, managed only 35 rushing yards. The Cougars had nine consecutive possessions in which they failed to take a snap on Arizona's half of the field.

Fifita was making his third consecutive start for an injured Jayden de Laura, who was dressed and available if needed Saturday.

But the mistake-free Fifita led Arizona to a 20-6 halftime lead, and the Wildcats kept pouring it on. Coleman's 23-yard touchdown run finished the scoring with 6:52 left. He ran for 70 yards on 11 carries and added 98 yards on four catches.

In the first quarter, the Wildcats got a stop on downs at the WSU 34 and their first interception of the season — on an ill-advised downfield throw after a backward pass — as they took a 10-6 lead. Arizona made it 17-6 on the first play of the second quarter when Rayshon Luke burst through the middle of the line for a 40-yard touchdown run.

Arizona added a 40-yard field goal from Tyler Loop to take a 20-6 lead at halftime.

—Field Level Media