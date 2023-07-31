Noah Syndergaard hit on leg by liner, exits Guardians debut

In the midst of a stellar Cleveland Guardians debut, right-hander Noah Syndergaard was struck on the right leg by a line drive in the sixth inning and left Monday's 7-3 loss to the host Houston Astros

Syndergaard, 30, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for shortstop Amed Rosario, held the Astros scoreless for five-plus innings

Leading 2-0 in the sixth, Syndergaard walked Jose Altuve to open the inning. Jeremy Pena followed with a liner off Syndergaard's lower right leg, but the righty recovered to retire Pena at first base

Guardians manager Terry Francona and a trainer came out to check on Syndergaard, who threw a few warmup pitches before walking off the field under his own power

"He's sore, I think he's OK," Francona said after the game. "He got hit kind of on the ankle, but I think it hit enough muscle. ... He should be OK.

Eli Morgan relieved Syndergaard and eventually allowed a three-run, go-ahead homer to Astros star Yordano Alvarez

In 5 1/3 innings, Syndergaard was charged with one run on two hits, with two walks and no strikeouts

--Field Level Medi