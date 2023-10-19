Nolan Arenado fails to earn Gold Glove nomination

Nolan Arenado won a Gold Glove in each of his first 10 major league seasons, but the streak will end this year.

The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman wasn't among the three National League finalists for the award when the short lists were announced on Wednesday.

Either the Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, the Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon and the Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes will end Arenado's reign.

Advanced defensive metrics showed that Arenado had his worst defensive performance this year. He won eight Gold Gloves with the Rockies, starting with his rookie season in 2013, then continued his streak in 2021 and 2022 with the Cardinals.

National League MVP candidate Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles could add two Gold Gloves to his trophy haul. Betts, who won Gold Gloves as a right fielder six of the past seven years, is nominated as both a right fielder and a utility player.

The Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon landed two American League nominations, at second base and as a utility man. The San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim is nominated among NL players at second base and utility.

The Blue Jays and Rangers tied for the most players nominated with five apiece. Toronto's list consists of catcher Alejandro Kirk, third baseman Matt Chapman, left fielder Daulton Varsho, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and pitcher Jose Berrios. Texas' nominees are catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and right fielder Adolis Garcia.

The nominees were determined by votes from major league managers and coaches, counting 75 percent, and the SABR Defensive Index, counting 25 percent.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 5.

The full list of nominees:

American League

Pitcher: Minnesota Twins' Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins' Pablo Lopez, Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Berrios

Catcher: Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman, Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk

First base: Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle, New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe

Second base: Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon, Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien

Shortstop: Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe, Texas Rangers' Corey Seager

Third base: Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman

Left field: Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays, Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho

Center field: Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr., Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier

Right field: Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia

Utility: Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry, Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon, Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls

National League

Pitcher: Miami Marlins' Jesus Luzardo, Philadelphia Phillies' Taijuan Walker, Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler

Catcher: Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno, Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, San Francisco Giants' Patrick Bailey

First base: Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, Milwaukee Brewers' Carlos Santana

Second base: Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner, Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim

Shortstop: Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson, Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar, New York Mets' Francisco Lindor

Third base: Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes

Left field: Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario, Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, Los Angeles Dodgers' David Peralta

Center field: Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas, Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle

Right field: Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas

Utility: Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman

—Field Level Media