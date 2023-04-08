Nolan Arenado hits 300th HR as Cardinals blank Brewers

Nolan Arenado hit his 300th career home run and Jordan Montgomery allowed three hits over seven scoreless innings to propel the visiting St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-0 victory at Milwaukee on Saturday night, snapping the Brewers' six-game winning streak

Arenado's two-run shot, his first of the season, triggered a four-run third inning that put the Cardinals up 6-0. Paul Goldschmidt opened the frame with a double and Arenado then extended his hitting streak to eight games, sending a 1-0 changeup 394 feet to left

Montgomery (2-0) struck out nine and walked two for the Cardinals' first quality start of the season

The Brewers loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth against Zack Thompson, but he fanned Luke Voit to end the threat. Drew VerHagen finished with a perfect ninth

Brewers starter Eric Lauer (1-1) was tagged for six runs on seven hits in four innings, striking out four and walking three in a 93-pitch outing

Rookie Jordan Walker, who also has hit safely in all eight games, hit his second homer of the season in the third, a two-run shot to left.

Montgomery retired the first seven hitters before rookie Joey Wiemer's one-out double to right in the bottom half of the third. The Brewers loaded the bases on a single and walk, but Montgomery got Christian Yelich on an inning-ending bouncer to second

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the first. Tommy Edman led off the game by beating out an infield single. He advanced on Dylan Carlson's single, took third on Goldschmidt's fly to right and came home on Arenado's sacrifice fly to center. Willson Contreras' bloop single to shallow right scored Carlson

Arenado just missed a home run earlier in his first at-bat when his drive with two aboard curved just outside the left field foul pole.

--Field Level Media