Send us a tip!

MLB

Nolan Arenado knocks in 4 as Cardinals top Marlins

By
Field Level Media
Jul 17, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Busch Stadium.
Image: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado drove in four runs to power the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Miami Marlins 6-4 Monday nigh

Dylan Carlson went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs and an RBI for the Cardinals, who won for the fifth time in six games

Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez each homered for the Marlins, who fell to 0-4 since the All-Star break. Luis Arraez went 1-for-5 with an RBI as his major-league-best batting average dropped to .378

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (6-5) allowed three runs on seven hits in sixth innings. He struck out three without issuing a walk

Giovanny Gallegos worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning, then blanked Miami in the eighth. Jordan Hicks pitched a scoreless ninth --despite allowing three hits -- to earn his eighth save.

Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits and three walks in four-plus innings. He fanned two. Reliever Dylan Floro (3-5) took the loss

De La Cruz put the Marlins up 1-0 with a second-inning homer

St. Louis tied the game in third inning on a one-out double by Carlson and a two-out single by Arenado.

The Marlins moved ahead 2-1 with a two-out, fifth-inning rally on singles by Nick Fortes, Dane Myers and Arraez

The Cardinals answered by taking a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning

Carlson walked and raced to third on Paul Goldschmidt's single. JT Chargois replaced Luzardo and allowed Arenado's sacrifice fly. Goldschmidt took second on Chargois' errant pickoff bid and scored on Jordan Walker's two-out single.

Sanchez tied the game 3-3 with a sixth-inning solo homer.

The Cardinals took a 6-3 lead with a two-out rally in the bottom of the inning. Pinch hitter Nolan Gorman hit a double and scored on Carlson's single

Goldschmidt followed with a single, and Arenado hit a two-run double.

The Marlins cut the deficit to 6-4 in the seventh inning off reliever Ryan Tepera, who made his Cardinals debut. Myers hit a one-out single, Jorge Soler was hit by a pitch with two outs, and Garrett Cooper hit an RBI single

--Field Level Media