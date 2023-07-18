Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Nolan Arenado's blast carries Cardinals past Marlins

By
Field Level Media
Jul 18, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) dives and catches a line drive hit by Miami Marlins center fielder Dane Myers (not pictured) during the second inning at Busch Stadium.
Image: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado hit a three-run walk-off homer in the 10th inning to lift the St. Louis Cardinals over the visiting Miami Marlins 5-2 on Tuesday

Brendan Donovan also hit a homer for the Cardinals, who won their fourth straight game

Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery allowed one run on six hits and two walks in six innings. JoJo Romero (2-0), the fifth Cardinals pitcher, blanked the Marlins in the 10th inning to earn the victory

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera returned from the injured list to allow one run on two hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out six in his first outing since June 13

Reliever A.J. Puk (4-4) took the loss.

Jon Berti went 3-for-4 with two runs for the Marlins and Luis Arraez went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly as his batting average dropped to .376

The Marlins broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning when Berti hit a triple and scored on Arraez's sacrifice fly

Cabrera held the Cardinals hitless until Alec Burleson led off the fifth inning with an infield single and took second on a throwing error. But Cabrera retired the next three batters

Garrett Cooper led off the sixth inning with an infield single and moved up on Yuri Gurrriel's one-out single. Montgomery got the next two batters.

The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 in their half of the inning on Donovan's homer

Miami moved ahead 2-1 in the seventh inning. Berti hit a single, stole second base, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Jorge Soler's single.

The Cardinals tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the inning when Dylan Carlson walked and scored on Nolan Gorman's double

Berti led off the ninth inning with an infield single off reliever Jordan Hicks and raced to third on Joey Wendle's hit-and-run single. Hicks struck out Arraez, threw out Berti trying to score on a tapper back to the mound, and struck out Cooper.

--Field Level Media