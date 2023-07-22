Nolan Jones, Randal Grichuk help Rockies rally past reeling Marlins

Rookie Nolan Jones belted a three-run homer and Randal Grichuk chopped the go-ahead single in the ninth inning, leading the visiting Colorado Rockies to a 4-3 win over the slumping Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon

The Marlins have lost eight consecutive games, their longest skid since dropping nine straight last season from Aug. 28-Sept. 7

Advertisement

Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, who leads the majors with a .375 batting average, went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored

Marlins starter Johnny Cueto, making his first start since sustaining a biceps injury on April 3, allowed one run on two hits and struck out eight over six-plus innings

Advertisement Advertisement

Colorado starter Chase Anderson trailed 3-0 when he left the game before escaping with a no-decision. He allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings.

Daniel Bard (4-1) earned the win with one inning of scoreless relief. Justin Lawrence pocketed his seventh save with a scoreless ninth.

Advertisement

Tanner Scott (4-3) allowed the run in the ninth to take the loss.

Miami opened the scoring in the second inning following consecutive singles by Jesus Sanchez, Jean Segura and Joey Wendle.

Advertisement

The Marlins extended their lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning

Jon Berti walked and scored on Arraez's triple down the right-field line that was bobbled briefly by Jones. Jorge Soler capped the rally with a sacrifice fly. On the latter play, Rockies center fielder Grichuk charged in to make a sliding catch, got up, spun and made a late throw home

Advertisement

Colorado tied the score in the seventh inning.

Ryan McMahon stroked a leadoff single to force Cueto out of the game. Reliever J.T. Chargois allowed a single by Elias Diaz before Jones tied the score with his 445-foot blast to right-center.

Advertisement

In the ninth, McMahon hit a leadoff single to start the rally. He advanced on Diaz's hit-by-pitch, and McMahon scored when Grichuk's chopper went over the glove of third baseman Segura and past shortstop Wendle.

--Field Level Media