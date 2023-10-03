NCAA

Northwestern aims for 'complementary football' vs. Howard

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 30, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ben Bryant (2) passes against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Ryan Field.
Sep 30, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ben Bryant (2) passes against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Ryan Field.
Image: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Before returning to its Big Ten slate for the rest of the season, Northwestern will try to fix some problems when it welcomes FCS foe Howard on Saturday in Evanston, Ill.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Northwestern (2-3) dropped to 1-2 in the Big Ten last Saturday with a 41-13 loss to No. 6 Penn State. The score was 10-10 at halftime before the Nittany Lions pulled away.

Advertisement

Northwestern rushed for just 45 yards on 32 carries and ranks 118th in the FBS in rushing offense this season (98 yards per game).

Interim coach David Braun said the offensive line was strained from the Wildcats playing from behind and becoming one-dimensional.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We need to find balance, we need to hone into complementary football, and we need to find ways to play with a lead," Braun said.

Ben Bryant completed 14 of 25 passes for 122 yards against Penn State before landing on his right shoulder during a sack in the fourth quarter. Braun called Bryant "tough" but was vague about whether he would be ready for Saturday.

Brendan Sullivan will start at quarterback if Bryant can't play.

Howard (2-2) has a productive offense that first showed up Sept. 1 in a 33-23 loss to another FBS opponent, Eastern Michigan.

Advertisement

The Bison enter this week off a 35-10 rout of Robert Morris. Quarterback Quinton Williams completed 13 of 16 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown and added two rushing touchdowns as Howard bounced back from a 35-34 loss to Hampton.

"The theme for this game was go out and hunt," safety Kenny Gallop Jr. told Howard's athletics website. "Coach (Larry) Scott preached it all week, and we played well as a unit. We were humbled after the Hampton loss. We had the halftime lead and did not finish."

Advertisement

Braun came to Northwestern from the coaching staff at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State and can draw on that experience to make sure his team doesn't overlook Howard.

"There's darn good football at all levels," Braun said. "We look at this opponent the same that we would look at any opponent, an opponent that's plenty capable of giving us a run for our money and beating us if we don't show up at our best."

Advertisement

—Field Level Media