Notre Dame clears three starters to play vs. Ohio State

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) eludes the sack of Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker and captain JD Bertrand, safety DJ Brown and tight end Mitchell Evans were cleared to return from injury ahead of No. 9 Notre Dame's top-10 showdown against No. 6 Ohio State, Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday.

Bertrand was in concussion protocol and missed Saturday's win over Central Michigan. A Notre Dame captain for the second time, Bertrand has 203 career tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Brown sat out the Central Michigan game with a hamstring injury. He had an interception two weeks ago in a win over NC State.

Evans was also in concussion protocol for the Central Michigan game after playing in the first three games of the season.

Freeman also said tight end Eli Raridon (knee) will remain out this week.

Notre Dame (4-0) will welcome Ohio State (3-0) to South Bend, Ind., for a rematch of last year's game in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes beat the Irish 21-10 in both teams' season opener in 2022.

