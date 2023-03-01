Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic records 100th career triple-double

By
Field Level Media
Feb 28, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Image: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Denver star Nikola Jokic became the sixth player in NBA history to record 100 career triple-doubles during the Nuggets' 133-112 road win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Jokic's tip-in with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter gave him 10 points and allowed him to reach the milestone. He already was in double digits in rebounds and assists.

Jokic finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in three quarters of action.

Russell Westbrook holds the NBA mark of 198 triple-doubles. The other players over the century mark are Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107) and LeBron James (106).

"I appreciate how we played," Jokic said afterward. "That's what I appreciate. But all the, let's say achievements, awards, contracts or whatever, it's just -- I don't want to say coming naturally -- but you don't chase it. It's really nice. I think it's going to be the best when you finish (your) career and just look behind you and see what you did."

Jokic has 24 triple-doubles this season, including 15 in the past 20 games. The Nuggets are 24-0 when he has recorded a triple-double this season.

The two-time reigning MVP has season averages of 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 10.0 assists.

--Field Level Media

