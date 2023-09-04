NYCFC loan F Gabriel Segal to Israeli club

New York City FC announced the loan of forward Gabriel Segal to Israel's Hapoel Tel Aviv on Monday.

The 22-year-old Maryland native will remain with the Israeli Premier League side through June 30, 2024.

Segal joined NYCFC in January and registered two goals in 10 MLS matches (four starts). Both goals were stoppage-time equalizers.

"This is a great opportunity for Gabe to continue his development in a highly competitive European competition," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said. "Gabe has had a strong rookie season with us and showed potential for the future, so we are excited for him to have the opportunity to gain First Team minutes with Hapoel Tel Aviv during the 23/24 season."

Segal played collegiately at Stanford from 2019-22.

"I want to thank the Club for giving me the opportunity to join Hapoel Tel Aviv on loan, so I can continue to gain experience playing for a big Club in a competitive league," Segal said. "I am really looking forward to the opportunity to grow on-and-off the field. I will be rooting for NYCFC from abroad and look forward to rejoining everyone next year."

—Field Level Media