NYCFC MF Maxi Moralez to have ACL surgery

New York City Football Club midfielder Maxi Moralez will undergo surgery "in the coming weeks" to repair the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the club said Tuesday.

The surgery will take place at Montefiore Einstein medical center in New York, and Moralez is scheduled to begin the rehabilitation process right after the procedure.

Moralez sustained the injury on Saturday in the closing minutes of a 1-1 draw with the Whitecaps in a collision with Vancouver's Ryan Gauld. In a post to Instagram, Moralez also said he sustained damage to his meniscus.

NYCFC welcomed Moralez back to the team in August, signing the 36-year-old through the 2024 season.

Moralez had 26 goals and 69 assists in 162 MLS matches (149 starts) with NYCFC from 2017-22 but left the club last December to join Racing Club in his native Argentina.

"I'm coming home, this club and this city mean everything to me and my family, I couldn't be more excited," Moralez said in August.

"Maxi has made an immediate impact on the team since he returned, and we are deeply disappointed to lose a player of his caliber this late in the season as we push for the playoffs," sporting director David Lee said Tuesday. "We all know what Maxi means to NYCFC and our fans, his presence will be missed both on-and-off the field. We will give Maxi all the support needed throughout his recovery to help him return as soon, and safely, as possible."

Moralez has made four starts since his return to New York, giving him 166 appearances and 153 starts with NYCFC.

NYCFC (6-10-12, 30 points) currently is in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference, three points out of playoff position. The club won the MLS Cup in 2021.

—Field Level Media