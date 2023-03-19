OBJ teases to Saquon Barkley: Tell Giants GM to call my agent

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has reached out to a familiar face in order to potentially facilitate a return to the New York Giants.

Beckham and Giants running back Saquon Barkley had an exchange on social media that indicated the former would like the latter to speak to general manager Joe Schoen on his behalf.

"Tell Joe call my agent," Beckham wrote on Twitter, punctuating it with a laughing emoji. "I got some more (stuff) left to do."

Beckham's response came after Barkley shared on his Twitter account the former's highlight reel from his workout in front of NFL teams in Arizona on March 10.

Beckham, 30, spent his first five NFL seasons with the Giants (2014-18), recording 390 catches for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

He spent two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns and part of another with the Rams before tearing his left ACL during Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, 2022. Beckham sat out all of the 2022 season as a result.

Beckham has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in 96 career games (91 starts). He exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six seasons.

