NBA

Odds shift heavily to Hornets taking Brandon Miller at No. 2

By
Field Level Media
Mar 24, 2023; Louisville, KY, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles during the second half of the NCAA tournament round of sixteen against the San Diego State Aztecs at KFC YUM! Center.
Image: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks odds shifted for the No. 2 overall pick, held by the Charlotte Hornets, making Alabama's Brandon Miller the overwhelming favorite to be the second selection Thursday

The Hornets had second workouts with the two prospects widely believed to be in play for the pick, Miller and G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson

Henderson had been the favorite for the second pick until last month and is now +135 at FanDuel with Miller at -240.

The movement follows a report by ESPN that Charlotte's brass was impressed with Miller in a recent workout and team interview.

Miller was +170 at DraftKings on Monday night and is now -255, with Henderson flipping from -120 to +150.

Henderson is considered a trade chip by the Portland Trail Blazers, who are slated to draft third overall. Henderson is -230 and -250 to be the No. 3 pick in the draft at FanDuel and BetMGM, respectively.

San Antonio won the draft lottery and Victor Wembanyama checks in at -50000 to be the No. 1 pick.

The other major overnight movement in draft futures was at No. 4; Amen Thompson is now the heavy favorite at -370, shifting from -175 Tuesday night at FanDuel.

His brother, Ausar Thompson, is second at +650 to be drafted fourth and Villanova's Cam Whitmore is currently +850.

--Field Level Media