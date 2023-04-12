Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Odds swing sets Bryce Young as heavy favorite at No. 1

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Alabama Crimson Tide Bryce Young (left) and Ohio State&#39; Buckeye C.J. Stroud (center) pictured in a file photo with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett talk with ESPN Game Day before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium.
Alabama Crimson Tide Bryce Young (left) and Ohio State' Buckeye C.J. Stroud (center) pictured in a file photo with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett talk with ESPN Game Day before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium.
Image: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Following the long-held believe that Vegas always knows, oddsmakers adjusted the futures betting markets in a big way with Alabama's Bryce Young now a runaway favorite to be selected first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Watch
Celebrity NBA Finals predictions
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What made Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt fall in love with soccer?
Yesterday
Playing for the 1993-94 New York Knicks | Ramón Rodríguez's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Yesterday

Young, who met with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, had trailed Ohio State's C.J. Stroud for most of March and briefly pulled to even odds this month

Advertisement

On Wednesday, bettors placing a wager on the No. 1 pick found that Young jumped well ahead of the pack.

Young is now -360 to be the first pick in the draft at DraftKings, -270 at FanDuel and -300 at BetMGM. Stroud is running second at almost every sportsbook. Young was as high as +350 to be the No. 1 pick last month.

Top Image
Tout Image
44% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement
Advertisement

FanDuel lists Stroud at +200 and he's +210 at BetMGM. Books have universally come to the realization the Panthers are down to two options at No. 1

The third-best odds belong to Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at +2000 (FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings).

Advertisement

Richardson's odds to be drafted in the top five has also shifted with an over-under at 4.5 now +135 (over) at DraftKings. The under is -165.

--Field Level Media