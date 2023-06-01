New York Yankees outfielder Kole Calhoun exercised his opt-out clause in his minor league contract with the team, according to reports

The former gold glove winner signed his contract with the team in late April and has been playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He is hitting .293 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 82 at-bats this season.

Calhoun, 35, had 12 home runs and 49 RBIs in 125 games for the Texas Rangers last season, his most games played since 2019.

The Yankees have 72 hours to add Calhoun to their major league roster or else he will become a free agent

--Field Level Media