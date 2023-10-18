Offense, turnovers critical as Bucs host Falcons

First place in the NFC South will be on the line when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the Atlanta Falcons to town Sunday.

Following its bye week, Tampa Bay (3-2) struggled on offense in a 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Bucs were limited to 251 total yards, mustered just 46 yards on the ground and were 2 of 12 on third-down conversion attempts.

Advertisement

Baker Mayfield did pass for 206 yards but wasn't very efficient (19 of 37 passing). His first-quarter interception led to an early 3-0 Detroit lead and continued Tampa Bay's first-quarter struggles.

Advertisement

Over the last three games, the Buccaneers have failed to score a point in the opening quarter. Mayfield recognized the struggles and knows the team will have to start faster on offense moving forward.

Advertisement

"It was awful," Mayfield said. "We didn't start fast, we didn't pick it up in the middle and we didn't close strong. The Lions are a good ball club, but if we play like that we'll lose every time."

Tampa Bay has struggled to run the football consistently all season long, and that could continue squaring off against an Atlanta team that's ranked 11th in the NFL in run defense (99.0 yards per game).

Advertisement

Rachaad White (70 carries for 232 yards and a score) headlines a Buccaneers rushing attack that ranks 29th in the league (78.8 yards per game). But a cause for concern is that Mayfield is the team's second-leading rusher with 67 yards. The team signed Chase Edmonds in the offseason, but he has yet to make an impact.

Chris Godwin (27 receptions for 332 yards) and Mike Evans (24 catches for 386 yards and three scores) are Mayfield's favorite targets in the passing game. But rookie Trey Palmer had two receptions for 47 yards on seven targets in the loss to the Lions.

Advertisement

If Atlanta (3-3) expects to have success against a stout Bucs' defense that ranks eighth in scoring defense (17.6 points per game), seventh in rush defense (83.8 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (330.8 yards per game), Desmond Ridder will need to avoid the turnover bug.

In last week's 24-16 loss to the Commanders, Ridder threw three interceptions — including one in the end zone and one on the game's final drive inside Washington territory — despite passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Head coach Arthur Smith said he's not "discouraged" by Ridder's play behind center, but mentioned that he does need to trim down on the turnovers.

"He's one of the more accountable people I've coached," Smith said. "You can't deny the passing game has gotten a lot better, but you have to get rid of those critical mistakes."

Advertisement

Bijan Robinson leads Atlanta in rushing (401 yards on 80 carries), but he has yet to score a rushing TD. He's also fourth on the team in receiving (26 receptions for 189 yards and two scores).

Drake London (26 catches for 329 yards and two TDs) and Kyle Pitts (22 receptions for 251 yards and a score) have been heavily involved in the air attack the last two weeks despite getting off to slow starts.

Advertisement

Calais Cambell (rest) was the only player held out of Atlanta's Wednesday practice.

Linebacker Anthony Nelson (concussion) was a full participant at Tampa Bay's practice, but Vita Vea (foot) was limited.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media