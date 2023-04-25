Offensive showcase sees A's edge Angels in 10

Brent Rooker and Jesus Aguilar hit back-to-back homers in both the first and third innings, but it was a two-run double by Ryan Noda in the 10th that snapped an 8-8 tie and helped lift the Oakland Athletics to an 11-10 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif

The Angels got two runs in the bottom of the 10th on a two-run homer by Brandon Drury, his second of the game. A's reliever Jeurys Familia (second save), however, was able to close it out by getting Mike Trout to hit into a force play with the potential tying and winning runs on base

The Angels rallied from an early 7-1 deficit and took an 8-7 lead on a two-out, RBI single by Drury in the seventh inning. But the Athletics tied the game with a run in the ninth before putting up three in the 10th against Angels reliever Jaime Barria (1-1)

Angels starter Jose Suarez struggled from the outset, giving up five home runs in the first three innings as Oakland took a 7-1 lead. Along with the blasts from Rooker and Aguilar, Kevin Smith hit a three-run homer in the second inning

Suarez, though, was able to get through five innings before handing the ball off to the bullpen. Tucker Davidson threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings and was followed by Andrew Wantz, who got the final two outs of the eighth inning, but walked the first two batters in the ninth and was lifted by Angels manager Phil Nevin

Barria got the first out of the ninth before pinch hitter Conner Capel singled to load the bases and Rooker walked to force in a run and tie the game at 8-8.

The Angels scored their first run of the game on a home run by Drury in the second inning, and Chad Wallach's solo homer in the bottom of the third got the Angels to within 7-2

In the sixth, Trout led off with an infield single and went to third on a double by Shohei Ohtani. Both scored on a double by Anthony Rendon to make it 7-4.

Wallach's RBI single cut Oakland's lead to 7-5 and Zach Neto tied the game at 7-7 with a two-run double.

Suarez gave up seven runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts, while A's starter Ken Waldichuk allowed five runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and fanned two.

--Field Level Media