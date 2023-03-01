Oilers acquire Mattias Ekholm from Predators

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Nashville Predators traded defenseman Mattias Ekholm to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

In return, the Oilers sent defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward prospect Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Nashville. The Predators also gave the Oilers a 2024 sixth-round pick to complete the deal.

The move gives Edmonton a top-four defenseman as it vies for position in the Western Conference playoff race.

Advertisement

Ekholm, 32, averages 21:44 of ice time this season and 21:48 in his 12-year career spent entirely with Nashville. In 57 games this season, he has five goals and 13 assists, and in 719 career games he has amassed 62 goals and 206 assists.

The Oilers said Ekholm plans to travel to Edmonton in time to make his team debut Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

G/O Media may get a commission 47% Off Barwing Stationary Exercise Bike Work it

This exercise bike can be folded away when not in use, has 16 different levels of resistance, has a backrest, and also has arm and leg resistance bands too. Buy for $160 from Amazon Advertisement

Barrie, 31, has put up 10 goals and 33 assists in 61 games while averaging 19:08 of ice time during his third season in Edmonton. In 12 NHL seasons with the Colorado Avalanche (2011-19), Toronto Maple Leafs (2019-20) and Oilers, Barrie has 105 goals and 373 assists in 744 games.

--Field Level Media