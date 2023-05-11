Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse received an automatic one-game suspension Thursday for instigating a fight during the final five minutes of regulation in Wednesday's Game 4 of the Western Conference second-round series versus the Vegas Golden Knights

Nurse's bout with Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague also resulted in a $10,000 fine for Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft

Advertisement

Per Rule 46.21 in the NHL rulebook, "a player who is deemed to be the instigator of an altercation in the final 5 minutes shall be suspended for 1 game, pending a review of the incident. When the suspension is imposed, the Coach shall be fined $10,000."

Nurse was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct with 50 seconds remaining of the third period in Edmonton's 4-1 victory. The Oilers evened the best-of-seven series at two wins apiece heading into Friday's Game 5 in Las Vegas

30% Off iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum A little helper

This robot vacuum can deal with hard floors and carpets, can focus on dirtier areas of your home based on its own analytics, has a runtime of up to 75 minutes, and can even do extra cleaning when pollen or shedding season are here to help those with allergies breathe a little easier. Buy for $244 from Amazon Advertisement

Nurse, 28, has recorded four assists in 10 playoff games this spring.

Philip Broberg, who was a healthy scratch on Wednesday, may draw back into the lineup in place of Nurse.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media