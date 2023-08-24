Oilers ink D Evan Bouchard to 2-year extension

Restricted free agent defenseman Evan Bouchard signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Bouchard's three-year, $4.975 million entry-level contract concluded at the end of last season.

Advertisement

Bouchard, 23, recorded 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) while playing in all 82 games in 2022-23. He also led all defensemen in scoring in the playoffs, totaling 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 12 games.

Bouchard has 89 points (23 goals, 66 assists) and 60 penalty minutes in 184 career games with Edmonton. He was selected by the Oilers with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Advertisement Advertisement

—Field Level Media