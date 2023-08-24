NHL

Oilers ink D Evan Bouchard to 2-year extension

Apr 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) moves the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Restricted free agent defenseman Evan Bouchard signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Bouchard's three-year, $4.975 million entry-level contract concluded at the end of last season.

Bouchard, 23, recorded 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) while playing in all 82 games in 2022-23. He also led all defensemen in scoring in the playoffs, totaling 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 12 games.

Bouchard has 89 points (23 goals, 66 assists) and 60 penalty minutes in 184 career games with Edmonton. He was selected by the Oilers with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

—Field Level Media