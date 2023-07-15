Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Oilers ink F Raphael Lavoie to one-year extension

By
Field Level Media
Coachella Valley goaltender Joey Daccord (35) blocks a shot by Bakersfield forward Raphael Lavoie (50) during the first quarter of their game at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
The Edmonton Oilers agreed to terms with forward Raphael Lavoie on a one-year, two-way contract extension on Saturday

The deal carries an average annual value of $874,125.

Lavoie, 22, recorded a team-high 25 goals and finished with 45 points in 47 games last season with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

He has totaled 81 points (43 goals, 38 assists) in 136 career AHL games. He was selected by the Oilers in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft

--Field Level Media