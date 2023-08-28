NHL

Oilers sign Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to tryout deals

By
Field Level Media
Nov 24, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Sam Gagner (89) against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers signed veteran forwards Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter to professional tryout agreements on Monday.

Gagner, 34, was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by Edmonton in 2007 and played with the Oilers from 2007-14 and 2019-20.

Gagner had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 48 games last season with the Winnipeg Jets. He has recorded 519 points (192 goals, 327 assists) and 440 penalty minutes in 1,015 games over 16 seasons with seven teams.

Sutter, also 34, was a first-round pick in the same 2007 draft, going 11th overall to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sutter has not played in an NHL game since May 2021 with Vancouver. He contracted COVID-19 in March of 2021 and experienced "long-haul" symptoms. Sutter has 289 points (152 goals, 137 assists) in 770 games across 13 seasons with the Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks.

—Field Level Media