Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Oilers trade F Jesse Puljujarvi to Carolina

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 11, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) celebrates his goal scored against the Ottawa Senators in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Feb 11, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) celebrates his goal scored against the Ottawa Senators in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Image: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton and Carolina swapped forwards Tuesday, with the Oilers trading Jesse Puljujarvi to the Hurricanes in exchange for Patrik Puistola.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
What is the least important NFL Combine drill?
Yesterday
"Woody Harrelson is underrated" | Champions director Bobby Farrelly's favorite sports movies
Tuesday 4:09PM

The Oilers reportedly will clear $3 million off their books by moving Puljujarvi, who's set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Puljujarvi, 24, has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 58 games this season. He had 112 points (51 goals, 61 assists) in six seasons for the Oilers, who selected him No. 4 overall in the 2016 draft.

Advertisement

"Jesse possesses a great blend of size and skill, and he will add to the depth of our forward group," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "He has familiarity with some of our other Finnish players, and we see him as a great fit for our team and locker room."

Puistola, 22, has yet to play in the NHL. He has 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 56 Liiga games with Jukurit in his native Finland this season. He was a third-round pick of Carolina in the 2019 draft.

G/O Media may get a commission
Barwing Stationary Exercise Bike
47% Off
Barwing Stationary Exercise Bike

Work it
This exercise bike can be folded away when not in use, has 16 different levels of resistance, has a backrest, and also has arm and leg resistance bands too.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

HockeyNHL