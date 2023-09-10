Oklahoma State's multiple QBs lead win over Arizona State

Oklahoma State's three-quarterback system combined to produce 191 yards passing, and the Cowboys' defense repeatedly stopped Arizona State on downs in winning 27-15 on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

Alan Bowman completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 113 yards, Gunnar Gundy finished 5 of 7 for 32 yards and a touchdown, and Garret Rangel was 6 of 9 for 46 yards and a touchdown. None of them threw an interception.

Oklahoma State (2-0) has used the three quarterbacks extensively in its first two games this season.

Arizona State freshman Jaden Rashada completed 16 of 29 passes for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Sun Devils (1-1) were limited to 105 yards of total offense in the second half.

Arizona State's six possessions in the second half ended with a turnover on downs, an interception, two punts and two more turnovers on downs.

Its second-to-last possession in the first half also ended with a turnover on downs.

The Sun Devils opened the scoring when Cam Skattebo capped an 11-play, 77-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run with 4:28 left in the first quarter.

The Cowboys' first three possessions ended in punts before they scored on Ollie Gordon's 2-yard run with 11:58 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7. The drive was set up by a 30-yard punt by Arizona State's Josh Carlson that gave Oklahoma State the ball at the Sun Devils 43-yard line. Bowman completed his first four passes for 45 yards in the drive.

Rashada connected with Elijhah Badger with a 65-yard touchdown pass and Skattebo scored on a 2-point conversion run to put Arizona State ahead 15-7 with 10:07 left in the second quarter.

A career-best 52-yard field goal by Oklahoma State's Alex Hale cut the lead to 15-10 with 7:41 left until halftime.

The Cowboys scored on their first possession of the second half, going 60 yards in just five plays, capped by Gundy's 3-yard touchdown pass to De'Zhaun Stribling with 9:09 remaining in the third quarter.

Hale increased the lead to 20-15 with a 22-yard field goal with 7:11 remaining.

—Field Level Media