Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

On the clock: Carolina Panthers draft preview

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud throws in front of NFL scouts, including a contingent of Carolina Panthers including head coach Frank Reich, right, and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, middle, during Ohio State football s pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 22, 2023. Football Ceb Osufb Pro Day
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud throws in front of NFL scouts, including a contingent of Carolina Panthers including head coach Frank Reich, right, and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, middle, during Ohio State football s pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 22, 2023. Football Ceb Osufb Pro Day
Image: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers are back in position to solve their quarterback problems prevalent since Cam Newton was released

Watch
Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer on creating NFL Sunday Ticket
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Dave Portnoy, Keith Olbermann, and half of Twitter expose their whiteness after Angel Reese's taunt | Andy Reacts
Monday 5:44PM
Ted Lasso's James Lance on Trent Crimm's journalism rule-breaking
Monday 3:48PM

General manager Scott Fitterer acquired the top pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears in March, parting with the ninth overall pick, wide receiver DJ Moore and a first-round pick in 2024.

Advertisement

This is Fitterer's latest effort to find a franchise quarterback for Carolina. The Panthers abandoned 2018 draft picks acquired from their original teams, releasing the No. 1 pick in that draft, Baker Mayfield, and cutting ties with Sam Darnold. Darnold was the third overall pick in 2018. Carolina also drafted Matt Corral with the 94th pick in the 2022 draft

A five-year playoff drought tracing the full length of David Tepper's ownership was nearly broken last season, but the Panthers finished behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 7-10 record

Top Image
Tout Image
50% off + 20% off Coupon
Solar Lights for Outside (2-Pack)

Solar Lights for Outside (2-Pack)

Remote Control & 3 Lighting Modes
This two-pack features outdoor lights built with three adjustable heads each to provide wide-angle lighting of up to 270°.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Carolina has a new coach in Frank Reich but the Panthers' mission remains the same: Find the franchise quarterback needed to stabilize a franchise with 44 losses in the past four seasons

TEAM NEEDS

1. QB: Newton was the No. 1 pick in 2011 and a swirl of seat-warmers tried but failed to nail down the starting job since.

Advertisement

2. Edge: Converting to the 3-4 defense requires a boost in pass rush with Brian Burns back following a career-best 12.5 sacks in 2022.

3. Interior OL: With the Eagles and Colts, Reich was part of teams that believed in fortifying the line. That included placing value on interior blockers.

Advertisement

2023 DRAFT PICKS

Round Pick (Overall)

1. 1 (1)

2. 8 (39)

3. 30 (93)

4. 12 (114)

4. 30 (132)

5. 10 (145)

7. 9 (226)

BEST FITS

1. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State: Pinpoint accuracy and prototype size elevate Stroud just ahead of Alabama's Bryce Young, who also had elite-level production in a major conference.

Advertisement

2. OLB Will McDonald, Iowa State: All signs point to the Panthers chasing a player who can close on the quarterback early, and McDonald checks all of the boxes with 34 career sacks and an impressive pro day showing in Ames

3. RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M: Run-after-catch dynamo ran a 4.32 40. He was the All-SEC pick at running back due to big-play flair. He's a make-you-miss maestro in the open field and had 35 carries for 10-plus yards in 2022. Achane would serve as the understudy to Miles Sanders while working out of the slot and returning kicks ala Nyheim Hines.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media