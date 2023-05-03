Orioles acquire C Luis Torrens from Cubs

The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday for cash considerations

Torrens was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Friday

Torrens, who turned 27 on Tuesday, batted .250 with three RBIs in 13 games with Cubs

Advertisement

Torrens has a .227 career average over six seasons with the San Diego Padres (2017, 2019-20), Seattle Mariners (2020-22) and Cubs

In a corresponding move, the Orioles designated right-hander Joey Krehbiel for assignment

20% off Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off Caffeinate yourself

A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Krehbiel hasn't pitched in the majors this season.

He is 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA in 64 relief appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2018), Tampa Bay Rays (2021) and Orioles (2021-22)

Advertisement

Krehbiel had a 2.00 ERA in nine relief appearances at Triple-A Norfolk this season.

--Field Level Media