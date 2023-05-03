Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Orioles acquire C Luis Torrens from Cubs

By
Field Level Media
Apr 19, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Luis Torrens (22) tosses his bat while running to first base after hitting an RBI-double against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Image: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday for cash considerations

Torrens was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Friday

Torrens, who turned 27 on Tuesday, batted .250 with three RBIs in 13 games with Cubs

Torrens has a .227 career average over six seasons with the San Diego Padres (2017, 2019-20), Seattle Mariners (2020-22) and Cubs

In a corresponding move, the Orioles designated right-hander Joey Krehbiel for assignment

Krehbiel hasn't pitched in the majors this season.

He is 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA in 64 relief appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2018), Tampa Bay Rays (2021) and Orioles (2021-22)

Krehbiel had a 2.00 ERA in nine relief appearances at Triple-A Norfolk this season.

--Field Level Media