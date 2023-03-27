Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Orioles acquire LHP Danny Coulombe

By
Field Level Media
Mar 13, 2023; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Danny Coulombe (53) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning during spring training at Hammond Stadium.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles acquired left-handed pitcher Danny Coulombe from the Minnesota Twins on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Coulombe was with Minnesota on a minor league deal that he was able to opt out of if another major league team offered him a roster spot. With the Orioles' 40-man roster currently full, Baltimore will have to make a corresponding move.

That move could include right-hander Andrew Politi, whom the Orioles designated for assignment on Monday, according to a report by the Boston Globe. Politi was selected by Baltimore from the Red Sox in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, meaning he would be offered back to Boston if he clears waivers.

Coulombe, 33, made 10 relief appearances for the Twins last season, posting a 1.46 ERA in 12 1/3 innings without recording a decision. He struck out nine and walked nine.

In 194 career appearances (one start), Coulombe has gone 9-6 with a 3.92 ERA in eight major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014-15), Oakland Athletics (2015-18) and Twins (2020-22).

--Field Level Media