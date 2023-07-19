Orioles acquire RHP Shintaro Fujinami

The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Shintaro Fujinami from the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas

Fujinami, 29, is in his first major league season after playing for the Hanshin Tigers of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball from 2013-22.

Advertisement

In 34 appearances (seven starts) with the Athletics, Fujinami went 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA across 49 1/3 innings. He most recently pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, surrendering a hit in one inning of scoreless relief

Lucas, 26, has yet to make his big-league debut. In 21 relief appearances between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk this season, Lucas went 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA.

Advertisement Advertisement

Oakland made the deal shortly after beating the Red Sox 6-5 on Wednesday to take two of three games in the series.

--Field Level Media