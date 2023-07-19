Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Orioles acquire RHP Shintaro Fujinami

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 16, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher Shintaro Fujinami (11) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Jul 16, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher Shintaro Fujinami (11) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Image: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Shintaro Fujinami from the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas

Watch
Is Lionel Messi the best thing to happen to American soccer? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What is the future of the NFL running back? | Agree to Disagree
10 hours ago
This autobot wants to 'transform and roll out' as Michael Jordan | Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Yesterday

Fujinami, 29, is in his first major league season after playing for the Hanshin Tigers of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball from 2013-22.

Advertisement

In 34 appearances (seven starts) with the Athletics, Fujinami went 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA across 49 1/3 innings. He most recently pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, surrendering a hit in one inning of scoreless relief

Lucas, 26, has yet to make his big-league debut. In 21 relief appearances between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk this season, Lucas went 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Oakland made the deal shortly after beating the Red Sox 6-5 on Wednesday to take two of three games in the series.

--Field Level Media