The Baltimore Orioles activated infielder Ramon Urias from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Joey Ortiz to Triple-A Norfolk

Urias, 28, was placed on the injured list May 9 with a left hamstring strain. He was batting .278 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 30 games for the Orioles this season

Advertisement

Urias is a career .266 hitter with 25 home runs and 108 RBIs in 243 games over four seasons with Baltimore.

Ortiz, 24, made his major league debut April 27 and was 7-for-27 (.259) in 11 games with the Orioles, including a two-hit game against the Los Angeles Angels on May 18

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media