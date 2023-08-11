MLB

Orioles activate OF Cedric Mullins from injured list

Jul 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) runs towards the dugout durng second inning against the Minnesota Twins] at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated outfielder Cedric Mullins from the 10-day injured list Friday

Mullins, 28, has not played since July 15 due to a right adductor groin strain

The former All-Star is batting .259 with nine homers, 47 RBIs and 14 steals in 69 games this season

The Orioles also recalled left-hander Nick Vespi from Norfolk and optioned right-hander Joey Krehbiel and outfielder Ryan McKenna to the Triple-A club

Vespi, 27, posted a 3.00 ERA with seven strikeouts in five relief appearances earlier this year for the Orioles

Krehbiel, 30, has tossed 1 2/3 perfect innings in two appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen this season

McKenna, 26, is batting .248 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 73 games this season with the Orioles

