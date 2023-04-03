Orioles blank Rangers behind combined one-hitter

Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo delivered solo home runs, four pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter and the Baltimore Orioles picked up a 2-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas

Baltimore's bullpen had to step up after starter Kyle Bradish exited the game in the second inning due to a foot injury. A trio of relievers picked up the slack, with Orioles pitchers retiring the final 14 batters of the game. Tyler Wells, who was scheduled to start on Tuesday night, retired the final 11 batters he faced before closer Felix Bautista had a 1-2-3 ninth inning

Bradish exited with two outs in the second after taking Jonah Heim's 104-mph liner off his right foot. Bradish was diagnosed with a right foot contusion and X-rays were negative, the Orioles said. He will undergo further evaluation and testing

Baltimore turned to left-hander Danny Coulombe (1-0) to replace Bradish. Coulombe threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, although a scary moment unfolded when he faced Rangers left fielder Josh H. Smith to start the bottom of the third inning

Coulombe's 88.5-mph sinker hit Smith in the face. Smith, who walked off under his own power, went to an area hospital for further scans and testing on his face and jaw, the Rangers announced

Baltimore first struck on Henderson's blast in the top of the fourth inning, and made it 2-0 when Mateo cracked a 433-foot shot to left-center field in the fifth.

Rangers starter Jon Gray (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings

Josh Jung delivered the Rangers' only hit -- a one-out infield single in the second inning off Bradish. Texas entered the game with the highest-scoring offense in the major leagues

--Field Level Media