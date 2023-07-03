Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Orioles C Adley Rutschman enters Home Run Derby

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 2, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) swings while standing by the on-deck circle during the third inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Jul 2, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) swings while standing by the on-deck circle during the third inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman will compete in next Monday's Home Run Derby in Seattle

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

He looks to join Cal Ripken Jr. (1991) and Miguel Tejada (2004) as the third Orioles player to win the event

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Pacific Northwest native (Portland, Ore.) will compete in his first All-Star Game on July 11.

Rutschman is batting .268 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 79 games in his second big-league season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft slugged 13 homers in 113 games during his 2022 rookie campaign.

Rutschman joins a derby field that includes Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena, Seattle's Julio Rodriguez, Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the New York Mets' Pete Alonso and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts. Two more participants are still to be announced.

--Field Level Media