Orioles clip Dodgers in finale, 8-5

Ramon Urias drove in three runs and Gunnar Henderson homered as the Baltimore Orioles salvaged the finale of the three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers with an 8-5 win on Wednesday

Urias went 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Henderson went 1-for-3 with a solo homer for the Orioles, who ended a two-game slide. Aaron Hicks and Jordan Westburg each had two hits and an RBI for Baltimore

Max Muncy hit a two-run homer and James Outman added a solo shot for the Dodgers. Will Smith and David Peralta each had two hits and an RBI for Los Angeles, which lost for just the second time in its past 10 games

After the Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on Smith's run-scoring double and Peralta's RBI single, the Orioles countered with four runs in the bottom of the frame

Hicks and Westburg each had RBI singles before Urias' two-run double gave the Orioles a 4-2 advantage

Urias' second RBI double made it 5-2 in the third before Henderson made it 6-2 when he scored on Urias' wild pitch.

After Outman pulled the Dodgers to within 6-3 in the fourth, the Orioles got the run right back in the bottom of the inning on Austin Hays' sacrifice fly that scored Julio Mateo

Muncy's two-run homer in the fifth made it 7-5 before Henderson's solo shot in the bottom of the inning pushed the Orioles' advantage to 8-5

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer allowed five runs on four hits to go along with a strikeout and a walk in 4 2/3 innings. Reliever Danny Coulombe (3-1) picked up the win by allowing just one hit to go along with three strikeouts over 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Felix Bautista picked up his 26th save of the season.

Los Angeles Starter Julio Urias (7-6) gave up eight runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

--Field Level Media