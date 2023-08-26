Orioles closer Felix Bautista (arm) leaves game in ninth

Baltimore All-Star closer Felix Bautista, one strike away from earning a save, exited the Orioles' game against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Friday due to discomfort in his pitching arm.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said postgame that Bautista was being checked.

"When the best closer in the game leaves the game, it's never a good feeling," Hyde said. "Hopefully he's OK tomorrow."

Advertisement

With the Orioles leading 5-4, Bautista got the first two outs. On a 1-2 pitch to Colorado's Michael Toglia that went for a ball, Bautista looked uncomfortable on the mound. After a visit from the team trainer, he left the game.

Danny Coulombe came on and struck out Toglia with his lone pitch to earn his second save.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bautista ranks second in the American League with 33 saves to go with an 8-2 record and a 1.48 ERA in 56 appearances this year. He made the American League All-Star team last month in his second major league season.

—Field Level Media