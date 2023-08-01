Orioles deal for Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty

The Baltimore Orioles added starting pitching depth at Tuesday's trade deadline by acquiring right-hander Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals received three prospects from the Orioles: infielder Cesar Prieto, left-handed pitcher Drew Rom and right-hander Zack Showalter

Flaherty, 27, is 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA over 20 starts, striking out 106 in 109 2/3 innings

A first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2014, Flaherty has a career mark of 41-31 with a 3.58 ERA and 706 strikeouts over 633 innings -- all with St. Louis

Prieto, 24, played 85 games this season between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk, with a slash line of .349/.393/.475

Rom, 23, had 18 starts in 19 appearances at Triple-A Norfolk with a 7-6 record, a 5.34 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 86 innings

Showalter, 19, was a combined 0-2 with a 2.37 ERA over nine appearances (eight starts) between Single-A Delmarva and the Orioles' affiliate in the rookie-level Florida Complex League

Baltimore entered the day in first place in the American League East, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays

--Field Level Medi