Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Orioles down A’s on Adley Rutschman’s walk-off HR

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) holds secures the ball for the force out of Oakland Athletics third baseman Jace Peterson (6) in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Apr 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) holds secures the ball for the force out of Oakland Athletics third baseman Jace Peterson (6) in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Adley Rutschman homered to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Baltimore Orioles an 8-7 walk-off victory against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon

Watch
True All Stars of Terrible | Worst of the Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Rob Riggle, Amin Joseph, Joshua Malina and more share NBA Finals predictions
Tuesday 4:44PM
What made Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt fall in love with soccer?
Tuesday 12:56PM

Rutschman hit Trevor May's first pitch over the fence in right-center field for his fourth home run of the season. It was Rutschman's only hit of the game.

Advertisement

It capped a back-and-forth game and gave Baltimore three wins in the four-game series.

Ryan Mountcastle also hit a home run and Ryan O'Hearn drove in three runs in his Orioles debut

Top Image
Tout Image
20% off
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Hit the gym this new year with new earbuds
Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation, longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brent Rooker homered twice and drove in five runs for the Athletics

Felix Bautista (1-1) was the winning pitcher with one inning of shutout relief. May fell to 2-2.

Advertisement

Oakland scored in the first inning in every game of the series. This time, its first run came on Rooker's sacrifice fly.

The Orioles led 7-4 after three innings, but Oakland responded with two runs in the fourth and tied the game on Rooker's second homer of the game -- third of the season -- in the fifth. Rooker smashed a three-run shot in the third

Advertisement

O'Hearn had a two-run single in the second inning and a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the third.

Austin Hays posted three hits and two runs and Jorge Mateo knocked in two runs for Baltimore.

Advertisement

Oakland's Esteury Ruiz went 3-for-4.

Tied 7-7, the Orioles appeared ready to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth with runners on second and third base and no outs. But Mateo popped out and Cedric Mullins' fly ball to right field turned into an inning-ending double play when Ramon Laureano threw out Terrin Vavra at the plate

Advertisement

Athletics starter Adam Oller was charged with seven runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. Adrian Martinez gave Oakland 3 2/3 shutout innings in relief

Baltimore starter Cole Irvin lasted four innings, giving up six runs on five hits and four walks.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media