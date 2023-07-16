Orioles fight off late rally to sweep Marlins

Kyle Bradish pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings while holding the Miami Marlins to three hits as the host Baltimore Orioles stretched their winning streak to eight games with Sunday afternoon's 5-4 victory

Bradish (6-4) struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter. He has covered 13 1/3 innings without giving up a run across his past two starts.

Anthony Santander homered as the Orioles made the most of their five hits and three walks on the way to completing a sweep of the three-game series

Miami's hits off Bradish were Garrett Cooper's double leading off the fourth inning, Dane Myers' two-out single in the fifth and Myers' infield single with one out in the eighth. Myers was the final batter Bradish faced.

Bryan Baker, Eduard Bazardo and Danny Coulombe worked in relief to finish a strange combined eight-hitter. Bazardo was charged with three runs in the ninth while registering just one out and Coulombe gave up the other run before Luis Arraez's game-ending lineout with the potential tying run at second base. Coulombe was credited with his first save.

Myers had three hits and Cooper notched two hits for Miami, while Jean Segura's two-run double, Jon Berti's two-out single followed by Myers' double accounted for the team's runs.

The Marlins, who've lost five of their past seven games, did receive a positive performance from reliever Johnny Cueto in his first appearance since early April and just his second outing of the season. He came off the injured list and threw three shutout innings while allowing one hit. Cueto walked one and struck out one

The Orioles scored three runs in the first inning, the first coming on Aldey Rutschman's ground-rule double and then Santander's two-run blast for his 17th homer of the season. Miami's Steven Okert (3-1), who was used in an opener's role, recorded only one out while facing five batters

Baltimore stretched its lead to 5-0 in the fourth with a pair of unearned runs off George Soriano. The runs came on James McCann's fielder's choice grounder and Gunnar Henderson's sacrifice fly.

--Field Level Media