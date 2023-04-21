Orioles finally allow a run, but walk off on Tigers

Adam Frazier brought home the game-winning run on a ninth-inning fielder's choice as the Baltimore Orioles eked out a 2-1 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Friday night

Ryan Mountcastle scored the game-winning run and Austin Hays had a solo homer for Baltimore, which has won eight of its last 10. Tyler Wells tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and striking out five. Felix Baustista (1-2) got the win after blowing the save.

Advertisement

Javy Baez snapped the Orioles' 34-inning scoreless streak with a ninth-inning RBI single

Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen gave up three hits and a walk and struck out four in five innings

Neither team had a baserunner get past first until the bottom of the fourth. Cedric Mullins drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a balk. He never got closer to scoring as Lorenzen struck out Adley Rutschman and got the next two batters to fly out.

Gunnar Henderson whacked a two-out double to right-center in the bottom of the inning. Lorenzen left him at second by striking out Ramon Urias.

Advertisement

Mullins slashed a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth against Chasen Shreve. Mullins moved to third on a Rutschman groundout. Mountcastle then flied out to right.

The deadlock was broken by Hays with two outs in the seventh. He drilled a fastball from Jose Cisnero over the center-field wall for his fourth homer this season.

Advertisement

Pinch hitter Akil Baddoo led off the ninth with a single to right. Baddoo stole second before Bautista struck out Nick Maton. Riley Greene then bounced out before Baez ripped a single to left to bring in Baddoo and tie the score. Baez also stole second but was left stranded when Kerry Carpenter flied out.

Jason Foley entered in relief with one out in the ninth. Mountcastle greeted him with a single and advanced to third on Anthony Santander's base hit.

Advertisement

Frazier then hit a bouncer to first baseman Spencer Torkelson and Mountcastle beat the throw home.

--Field Level Media