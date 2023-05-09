Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Orioles keep Rays at bay, snap 3-game skid

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 9, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts following his double in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
May 9, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts following his double in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Adley Rutschman hit a two-run homer to back 5 2/3 strong innings by rookie right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday

Watch
Is Steve Nash the greatest Phoenix Sun of all time? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What sport would Jesus play? | Rainn Wilson
Yesterday
Is Suns owner Mat Ishbia's tweet window dressing for imminent revenge? | Andy Reacts
Yesterday

Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a run, while Rutschman went 1-for-3 with a walk for the Orioles, who ended a season-high three-game losing streak

Advertisement

Rodriguez (2-0) limited the Rays' potent offense to just two runs -- both on solo homers -- on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks

Mike Baumann got the final out in the sixth before Yennier Cano pitched a scoreless seventh after relieving Baumann, who departed after issuing a leadoff walk to Manuel Margot.

54 Can Backpack Cooler
44% off
54 Can Backpack Cooler

Literal genius
This backpack cooler keeps your drinks cold for beach days and barbecues.

Advertisement

Cano was relieved by Felix Bautista in the eighth after allowing a two-out single to right by Luke Raley, who took second on Kyle Stowers' fielding error. Raley took third on Bautista's wild pitch before Brandon Lowe walked, but Bautista struck out Taylor Walls to end the threat.

Bautista worked around consecutive walks to lead off the ninth to collect his eighth save of the season.

Advertisement

After Wander Franco's homer gave the Rays a 1-0 lead in their first at-bat, the Orioles took the lead for good in the third

Gunner Henderson led off with a triple to right before scoring two pitches later on Jorge Mateo's groundout to second. After Stowers struck out and Cedric Mullins doubled to left, Rutschman blasted Zach Eflin's cutter over the right field wall for a 3-1 lead.

Advertisement

The Orioles extended their advantage in their next at-bat. After Ryan Mountcastle singled and Adam Frazier walked to open the fourth, Austin Hays' single to left scored Mountcastle to make it 4-1

Walls' solo homer over the center field fence in the fifth inning pulled the Rays to within 4-2

Advertisement

Eflin (4-1) allowed four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk in six innings before being relieved by Chase Anderson to open the seventh inning.

Franco went 2-for-5, with Raley going 2-for-3 with a walk for Tampa Bay.

--Field Level Media