Orioles overcome 4-run hole to win seventh straight

Anthony Santander gave Baltimore its first lead of the game with a one-out single in the seventh to complete a comeback from a four-run deficit as the Orioles defeated the visiting Miami Marlins 6-5 on Saturday night for their seventh straight win

Santander's go-ahead hit followed singles by Austin Hayes and Adley Rutschman.

Gunnar Henderson hit a solo home run leading off the bottom of the seventh to pull the Orioles even for the first time since the beginning of the second inning. It was his 14th homer of the season

Mike Baumann (6-0) was the winning pitcher with 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief. Felix Bautista notched his 25th save by working a perfect ninth after Yennier Cano logged a scoreless eighth despite Luis Arraez's two-out double.

There was a potential blow for the Orioles. Center fielder Cedric Mullins provided a run-scoring single in the second inning, but soon after asked to be removed from the game for a pinch runner with what was later described as right quadriceps tightness. He left the field shaking his head

Rutschman and Santander, who also had a run-scoring single in the fifth, each finished with two hits.

Arraez went 4-for-5 but didn't score a run despite reaching the four-hit mark for the sixth time this season (three five-hit games and three four-hit games). Teammate Jean Segura was 3-for-4 for a balanced Marlins attach in which five players with one RBI apiece

Huascar Brazoban (3-2) was charged with the loss, giving up two runs and four hits while recording only one out in the seventh.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett gave up four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings

Baltimore starter Kyle Gibson lasted 5 1/3 innings despite surrendering five runs on nine hits and two walks. He struck out one.

Miami scored four second-inning runs before Baltimore responded with three in the bottom of the inning. Jorge Mateo's two-out triple capped the scoring for the Orioles

--Field Level Media